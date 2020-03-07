UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Mainland China Rises By 28, Number Of Cases By 99 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across mainland China, has risen by 99 to 80,651 within the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by 28 to 3,070, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 80,651 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 22,177 currently ill people. 5,489 people are in critical condition, 3,070 have died, 55,404 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

