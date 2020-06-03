UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:30 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Mexico Passes 10,600 as Upward Trend Continues - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Mexico has registered 470 new coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 10,637, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the number of active cases rose from yesterday's 93,435 to 97,326, as the upward trend in the daily increase continues.

"According to today's updated data, 10,637 people have died from COVID-19 complications since the outbreak," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said during a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

A total of 3,891 new active cases was confirmed in the given period across Mexico.

Mexico continues to be at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and is among the top 10 worldwide in the number of daily reported cases.

On Monday, the country started a new stage of sanitary measures against the pandemic. The so-called traffic light system of four phases will regulate the resumption of all activities across the regions depending on the epidemiological situation. All the states are currently in red zones except Zacatecas, which is in the orange.

