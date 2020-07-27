UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Moscow Increases By 13 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Increases by 13 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Thirteen people have died from the coronavirus in Moscow within the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 4,411, the response center said.

"Thirteen patients have passed away in Moscow, all of them have been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positively for the coronavirus infection," the center said in a statement.

On Saturday, the daily increase in fatalities was nine.

More Stories From World

