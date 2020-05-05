UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Moscow Region Grows By 16 To 127 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:16 PM

The Moscow Region has registered 16 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, and the overall death toll reached 127 since the start of an outbreak, the local coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Moscow Region has registered 16 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, and the overall death toll reached 127 since the start of an outbreak, the local coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"In total, 15,761 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the Moscow Region at present. Overall, 127 people died," the center said.

The region reported 882 new COVID-19 cases over the given period.

Moscow has so far confirmed 80,115 cases and 816 deaths. Over the past day, the Russian capital registered 5,714 COVID-19 cases and 52 coronavirus-related fatalities.

