COVID-19 Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 12 People, 3 Aged Under 45 Years - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 12 new deaths of COVID-19, with three victims aged under 45 years, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"12 patients, who have been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus disease, have died in Moscow. The deceased people were aged from 33 to 87 years. Three people were aged under 45 years," the center said in a statement.

