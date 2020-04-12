UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 14, All Had Chronic Diseases - Response Center

Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Moscow has registered 14 new deaths from COVID-19, and all patients had other medical conditions, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday evening.

"In Moscow, 14 patients with confirmed pneumonia and a positive coronavirus test have died. Among the dead were patients aged between 52-82.

All patients had other medical conditions, among them hypertension, diabetes, cardiomyopathy, and consequences of a heart attack," the statement read.

The response center reiterated the need for strict observance of the self-isolation regime.

According to Moscow's government website, the death toll in the capital stands at 58. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Moscow is 8,852.

