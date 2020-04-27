COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 31 to 435 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Another 31 patients with COVID-19 have died in the Russian capital of Moscow in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 435, the city's coronavirus response center said Sunday.

On Saturday, 38 new fatalities were reported.

"In Moscow, 31 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died," the response center said in a statement.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Russia has recorded 80,949 coronavirus cases, including 747 deaths. Moscow and the Moscow Region account for 42,480 and 9,070 cases, respectively.