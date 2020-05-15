UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 68 People Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 68 People Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 68 new deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 68 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 58 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

6 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

2 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

3 hours ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.