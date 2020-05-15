COVID-19 Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 68 People Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 68 new deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.
"A total of 68 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.