COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 68 People Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 68 new deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 68 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 58 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow.