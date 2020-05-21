UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 68 People Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:50 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 68 People Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moscow has registered 68 new deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

"A total of 68 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.

The total number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in the Russian capital, has reached 1,794.

A day earlier, 75 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow.

