COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 73 People Within Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Moscow has registered 73 new deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"A total of 73 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow," the center said.

The total number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in the Russian capital, has reached 1,867.

A day earlier, 68 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow.