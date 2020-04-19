COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Rises to 176 As 28 New Deaths Confirmed - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) A further 28 people have died in the Russian capital of Moscow after testing positive for COVID-19, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 28 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died," the response center said in a statement.

The victims were aged between 30 and 93 years, and many had underlying health conditions, including hypertension and chronic bronchitis.

In Friday's daily statistical bulletin, the response center confirmed 21 new deaths, with the victims aged between 34 and 91.