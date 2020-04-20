COVID-19 Death Toll in Moscow Rises to 204 as 28 New Deaths Confirmed - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Another 28 people have died in the Russian capital of Moscow after testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total to 204, the city's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 28 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died," the response center said in a statement.

The victims were aged between 44 and 98 years, and most of them had underlying health conditions, including hypertension, pyelonephritis, congenital heart defect, myasthenia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"Three of those deceased suffered from diabetes. Two others had chronic bronchitis, " the statement added.