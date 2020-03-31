UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In New Jersey Stands At 267, Total Of 18,696 Test Positive - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:30 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey reported 69 new deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the death toll to 267, while a total of 18,696 people tested positive for the virus statewide, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are reporting an additional 2,196 positive test results. So our statewide count stands at 18,696," Murphy said. "And we continue to lose invaluable members of our New Jersey family to COVID-19 related complications, suggesting another 69 residents have died, and that total now stands at 267."

