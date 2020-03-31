COVID-19 Death Toll In New York Rises to 1,218, Number of Cases Reached 66,497 - Cuomo

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the US state of New York has risen to 1,218 and total confirmed cases has climbed to 66,497, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the US state of New York has risen to 1,218 and total confirmed cases has climbed to 66,497, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

According to a table that Cuomo displayed during the briefing, the number of COVID-19-deaths statewide - 1,218 - has gone up from 965 registered on Sunday.

Out of the total of 66,497 residents who have tested positive for the disease, 9,517 people remain hospitalized.