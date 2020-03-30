COVID-19 Death Toll In New York Rises to 1,218, Number of Cases Reached

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the US state of New York has risen to 1,218, and total confirmed cases have climbed to 66,497, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

According to a table that Cuomo displayed during the briefing, the number of COVID-19-deaths statewide - 1,218 - has gone up from 965 registered on Sunday. Out of the total of 66,497 residents who have tested positive for the disease, 9,517 people remain hospitalized.

Cuomo said that the rate of hospitalizations, however, continues to decline with a doubling of cases every six days compared to every two days at the onset of the outbreak.

Additionally, some 4,204 patients have already recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

To relieve the pressure put on state hospitals amid the high influx of COVID-19 patients, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, located in Midtown Manhattan, will begin operating as a 1,000-bed field hospital later on Monday, according to Cuomo.

Earlier in the day, the US Navy Comfort hospital ship has docked in Manhattan to free up hospital space by providing 1,000 beds to treat non-coronavirus patients.