UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In New York Rises To 1,218, Number Of Cases Reached

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll In New York Rises to 1,218, Number of Cases Reached

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the US state of New York has risen to 1,218, and total confirmed cases have climbed to 66,497, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

According to a table that Cuomo displayed during the briefing, the number of COVID-19-deaths statewide - 1,218 - has gone up from 965 registered on Sunday. Out of the total of 66,497 residents who have tested positive for the disease, 9,517 people remain hospitalized.

Cuomo said that the rate of hospitalizations, however, continues to decline with a doubling of cases every six days compared to every two days at the onset of the outbreak.

Additionally, some 4,204 patients have already recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

To relieve the pressure put on state hospitals amid the high influx of COVID-19 patients, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, located in Midtown Manhattan, will begin operating as a 1,000-bed field hospital later on Monday, according to Cuomo.

Earlier in the day, the US Navy Comfort hospital ship has docked in Manhattan to free up hospital space by providing 1,000 beds to treat non-coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Governor Manhattan New York Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

16 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

16 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to hear Hamza bail plea on Tuesd ..

3 minutes ago

Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to ha ..

3 minutes ago

9 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.