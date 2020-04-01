COVID-19 Death Toll in New York Rises to 1,550, Total of 75,795 Infected - Cuomo

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has risen to 1,550, while the total of 75,795 people has already been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has risen to 1,550, while the total of 75,795 people has already been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"1,550 deaths, that is up from 1,218 yesterday," Cuomo said.

He added that 9,298 new COVID-19 cases had been registered overnight, bringing the statewide total to 75,795.