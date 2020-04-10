UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In New York State Stands At 7,844 With 777 New Fatalities - Cuomo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:37 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in New York State Stands at 7,844 With 777 New Fatalities - Cuomo

New York State has confirmed an additional 777 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,844, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) New York State has confirmed an additional 777 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,844, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The bad news is we continue to lose a tremendous number of lives and endure great pain: 777 lives lost," Cuomo said.

On a positive note, Cuomo added, New York has seen a "dramatic" decline in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infection.

