COVID-19 Death Toll in Romania Rises to 37 After 11 More Deaths Confirmed - Reports

KISHINEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Romania has experienced its largest day-on-day increase in the COVID-19 death toll as eleven more people have died after contracting the disease, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to 37, according to a national broadcaster.

The Digi24 television station reported three more deaths from the disease at 23:50 local time [21:50 GMT], raising the total number of confirmed deaths on Saturday to 11.

On Saturday, the Romanian Ministry of Health announced that 1,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country since the start of the outbreak.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday announced strict quarantine measures that permit people to leave their homes only for essential purposes. The country's armed forces have reportedly been mobilized to monitor the situation.

Victor Costache resigned as Health Minister on Thursday amid the global pandemic. National media reported that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked the ex-health minister to resign after Costache reportedly claimed that the government was planning to test every single resident in the capital of Bucharest for the disease.