COVID-19 Death Toll In Russia Exceeds 30,000 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:03 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Exceeds 30,000 - Response Center

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has surpassed 30,000 with 364 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has surpassed 30,000 with 364 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday.

"We have confirmed 364 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 30,251 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement.

More Stories From World

