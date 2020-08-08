COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Reaches 14,854 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 14,854, with 129 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday.

"We have confirmed 129 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 14,854 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement.

Moscow has recorded 14 new deaths from COVID-19.