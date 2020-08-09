UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Reaches 14,931 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 14,931, with 77 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"We have confirmed 77 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 14,931 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement.

