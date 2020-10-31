COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Reaches 27,990 - Response Center

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 27,990 with 334 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 27,990 with 334 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday.

"We have confirmed 334 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 27,990 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement.