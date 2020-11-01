UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Russia Reaches 28,235 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:20 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Reaches 28,235 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 28,235 with 245 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"We have confirmed 245 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 28,235 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement.

