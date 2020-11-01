COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Reaches 28,235 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 28,235 with 245 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

