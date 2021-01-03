UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In Russia Reaches 58,506 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:30 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Reaches 58,506 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 58,506 with 504 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"We have confirmed 504 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 58,506 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.