COVID-19 Death Toll in Russia Reaches 58,506 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 58,506 with 504 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.

"We have confirmed 504 fatalities in the last 24 hours ... [Some] 58,506 people have died across Russia during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center said in a statement.