COVID-19 Death Toll In Spain Exceeds 25,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 08:27 PM

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has reached 25,100 after 276 new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has reached 25,100 after 276 new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Spanish health officials once again indicated that the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country continued to decline. In total, 1,147 new cases of the disease were reported on Saturday, compared to the 2,571 people who were discharged over the preceding 24 hours.

There are still more than 74,200 active cases of the disease in Spain, with a total of 216, 582, according to the ministry's figures.

Meanwhile, neighboring Portugal has recorded a total of 25,190 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

The death toll rose by 16 to 1,023 in the past 24 hours, according to the Portuguese Health Ministry. A total of 1,671 patients have recovered since the beginning of the epidemic.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moldova has grown to 4,052, with 72 new cases registered in the preceding day. Of them, 124 patients have died, the country's Health Ministry reported.

Estonia, in the meantime, has registered 1,699 new COVID-19 cases over the same period of time, with 53 fatalities.

