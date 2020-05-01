COVID-19 Death Toll in Spain Rises By 281 to 24,824 in Total - Health Ministry

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has reached 24,824, after 281 new fatalities were reported over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has reached 24,824, after 281 new fatalities were reported over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The latest figures represent a slight jump from the 268 deaths announced by the ministry on Thursday, the lowest daily increase to the death toll since March 20.

Spanish health officials once again indicated that the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country continues to decline. In total, 1,175 new cases of the disease were reported on Friday, compared to the 2,628 people who were discharged over the preceding 24 hours.

There are still more than 75,700 active cases of the disease in Spain, according to the ministry's figures.

This past week, the United Kingdom overtook Spain for the second-most COVID-19 related deaths in Europe. Only Italy has a higher COVID-19 death toll on the continent.

A state of emergency enacted to curb the spread of the disease has been in force in Spain since March 14 and has been extended through May 9. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez this past week announced a four-stage plan to ease the lockdown measures, although he warned that the country may not return to normalcy before the end of June.

On April 26, children aged under the age of 14 were allowed to leave their homes for short walks for the first time since the start of the outbreak. The government plans to allow all citizens to leave their homes for exercise once a day from Sunday.