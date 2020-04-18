COVID-19 Death Toll in Spain Tops 20,000, Total Number of Cases 191,726 - Health Ministry

Spain has registered 565 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making up a total of 20,043 deaths, the Spanish Health Ministry said in its daily update on Saturday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has increased by over 4,500 to 191,726

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Spain has registered 565 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making up a total of 20,043 deaths, the Spanish Health Ministry said in its daily update on Saturday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has increased by over 4,500 to 191,726.

Nearly 75,00 patients have been discharged with complete recoveries and about 97,000 cases remain active, the ministry's data shows.

Spain currently ranks third in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities after Italy and the United States and second in terms of active COVID-19 cases.

In recent days, the number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Spain has been declining, prompting health authorities to believe that the country has gone through the peak of the pandemic.

Spain has extended the high alert regime due to the COVID-19 pandemic through April 26.