COVID-19 Death Toll in Sweden Exceeds 4,600 - Authorities

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Sweden has increased to 4,639, and the total of confirmed cases nears 43,000, a representative of the country's Public Health Agency, Sara Byfors, said on Friday.

The death toll was 4,542 on Thursday, along with a total of 40,804 coronavirus cases.

"As of today, 4,639 people have died, 42,939 infection cases have been registered," she said at a press conference.

Unlike other European countries, the Swedish authorities have embraced a less rigid approach to dealing with the disease, refraining from imposing a full-scale lockdown. As a result, it has a considerably higher death toll than its neighbors. To make things worse, over half of Sweden's COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes, prompting an apology from state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, the chief architect of the country's no-lockdown strategy.