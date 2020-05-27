UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In UK Exceeds 37,000 - Health Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in UK Exceeds 37,000 - Health Department

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased by 134 in the last 24 hours and reaching 37,048, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 2,004 to 265,227 in total.

On Monday, the daily increase in fatalities was 121, while the number of new cases was 1,625.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the reopening of non-essential shops starting June 15.

