COVID-19 Death Toll in United States Breaks Record, Topping 3,000 Daily Mark - NYT

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has broken a record, surpassing the 3,000 daily death mark, The New York Times reported citing officials.

At least 3,011 people have died of coronavirus in the country in the past 24 hours, it said.

The record of last week was 2,760 daily deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States stands at 15,379,574, with 289,283 deaths and 5,889,896 recoveries.