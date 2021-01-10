COVID-19 Death Toll in US Exceeds 370,000 - Johns Hopkins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the United States has surpassed 370,000, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

Per the university's data, the current US death toll stands at 371,616, while the country's total of confirmed cases has reached 22,060,588.

The university COVID-19 database shows that overall tally of more than 89.3 million confirmed cases across the globe, including 1,921,952 fatalities.