UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In US Nears 21,700 - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in US Nears 21,700 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people who have died in the United States from COVID-19 related complications has almost reached 21,700, according to the latest update from the Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

New York, New Jersey and Michigan are the most affected states in the country.

The COVID-19 toll in the US has now grown to 542,023 cumulative cases, including 21,686 fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University said.

Related Topics

Died York United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

6 minutes ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

1 hour ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

2 hours ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.