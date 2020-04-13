COVID-19 Death Toll in US Nears 21,700 - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people who have died in the United States from COVID-19 related complications has almost reached 21,700, according to the latest update from the Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

New York, New Jersey and Michigan are the most affected states in the country.

The COVID-19 toll in the US has now grown to 542,023 cumulative cases, including 21,686 fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University said.