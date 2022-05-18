COVID-19 Death Toll in US Officially Surpasses 1 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the United States, has officially surpassed 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths in the US currently stands at 1,000,167, and the case tally at 82,720,354.

"The United States officially surpassed one million reported COVID-19 deaths today, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center," the university said in a statement on its website.

"It's a morbid milestone for a virus that first emerged in China in late 2019, claimed its first American lives in early 2020, and rapidly became the third leading cause of U.S. deaths," it said.