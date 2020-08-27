COVID-19 Death Toll in US Prisons Hits 1,000 Mark - Rights Group

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) More than 1,000 people have died of COVID-19 in US prisons since the pandemic began, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced on Wednesday.

"The death toll from COVID-19 in prisons and jails around the country reached 1,000 people today," the ACLU said in a Twitter message. "The nation's 10 largest clusters of COVID-19 are in jails and prisons."

The death toll was a consequence of the US system of justice and mass incarceration which has currently more than two million people behind bars, the ACLU said.

"This tragic milestone is the culmination of a mass incarceration machine that has targeted and torn apart communities - disproportionately Black and Brown ones - for decades," the organization said.

The US prison system was part of a culture that tolerated neglect for the health and lives of incarcerated people, their families, and staff and was now responsible for taking 1,000 lives recklessly and unnecessarily during a pandemic, the ACLU stated.

