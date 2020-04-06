COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 10,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 10,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 1:25pm EST (17:25 GMT).

According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 338,995, the highest number of infections in any country, while the number of deaths has reached 10,335, the third highest toll worldwide.