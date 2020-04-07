UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In US Rises Above 11,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 11,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 11,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 10:20 a.m. EST (2:20 GMT)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 11,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 10:20 a.m. EST (2:20 GMT).

According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 368,533, the highest number of infections in any country.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities has reached 11,008, the third highest death toll worldwide.

