COVID-19 Death Toll In US Rises Above 13,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:11 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 13,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 13,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 1:20pm EST (17:20 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 401,166, the highest number of infections in any country.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities has reached 13,007, the third highest death toll worldwide.

More Stories From World

