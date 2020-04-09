COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 15,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 15,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 2:00pm EST (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, at least 15,774 people have died in the United States as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 363,851, the highest number of infections in any country.