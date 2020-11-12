COVID-19 Death Toll in US Surpasses 240,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 240,000, accounting for nearly a fifth virus-related fatalities worldwide, the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 240,000, accounting for nearly a fifth virus-related fatalities worldwide, the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Wednesday.

The exact death toll now stands at 240,044, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 10,272,929 according to the data.