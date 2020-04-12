UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In US Tops 20,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in US Tops 20,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of people who have died in the United States from COVID-19 related complications has surpassed 20,000, according to the latest update from the Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the US took over Spain as the country with the highest coronavirus related death toll.

The COVID-19 toll in the US has now grown to 519,453 cumulative cases, including 20,071 fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University said.

