COVID-19 Death Toll in Venezuela Rises to 5 People, 146 Cases Confirmed - Vice President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus in Venezuela, has risen from three to five, with 146 cases of COVID-19 having been confirmed, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"The death toll has risen to five people," Rodriguez told the VTV broadcaster on late Thursday.

One of the recent victims was a 64-year-old man, who got the infection from his son after the latter's visit to Ecuador and Peru. The deceased also had other serious illnesses.

The other victim has died in an intensive care unit. He was one of the first patients with diagnosed COVID-19 in Venezuela.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with about 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.