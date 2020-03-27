UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 108 In New Jersey, Confirmed Cases Reach 8,825 - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 108 in New Jersey, Confirmed Cases Reach 8,825 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New Jersey has risen to 108, while the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 8,825, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Since our briefing yesterday, we have had 1,982 new positive tests, bringing our statewide total to 8,825," Murphy said. "In addition, we have lost another 27 precious souls of our fellow New Jersey population to COVID-19 related complications. We have now lost a total of 108 precious lives."

Related Topics

Governor From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kunming University of Science and Technology China ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands PPE kits for ..

5 minutes ago

France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until April 15 ..

5 minutes ago

Vegetable, fruit market timing cut to half

5 minutes ago

Traders, philanthropists urged to ensure provision ..

5 minutes ago

Lockdown continues on 5th day with suspension of n ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.