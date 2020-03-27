COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 108 in New Jersey, Confirmed Cases Reach 8,825 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New Jersey has risen to 108, while the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 8,825, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Since our briefing yesterday, we have had 1,982 new positive tests, bringing our statewide total to 8,825," Murphy said. "In addition, we have lost another 27 precious souls of our fellow New Jersey population to COVID-19 related complications. We have now lost a total of 108 precious lives."