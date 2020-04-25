UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 200,000 Globally - Johns Hopkins University

Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:41 PM

COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 200,000 Globally - Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the world has surpassed 200,000, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the world has surpassed 200,000, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Saturday.

The total case count stands at over 2.8 million. Of these, 200,698 patients have died, and more than 810,000 have recovered.

More Stories From World

