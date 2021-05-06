UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations Soar Among Youth In Americas - WHO Regional Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations Soar Among Youth in Americas - WHO Regional Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Hospitalizations and deaths of younger people are surging as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates across Latin America and the Caribbean, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.

"Adults of all ages - including young people - are becoming seriously ill. Many of them are dying," Etienne said at her daily press briefing as quoted in a PAHO release.

In Brazil, mortality rates doubled among those younger than 39, quadrupled among those in their 40s, and tripled for those in their 50s, between December 2020 and March 2021, she said.

"For much of the pandemic, our hospitals were filled with elderly COVID patients, many of whom had pre-existing conditions that made them more susceptible to severe disease," Etienne said.

"But look around intensive care units across our region today. You'll see they're filled not only with elderly patients, but also with younger people."

Etienne urged hospitals in the region to increase the size of intensive care units (ICU) in anticipation that the trend will continue, while warning that expansion of ICUs cannot continue indefinitely.

As a result, she urged nations to double down on prevention measures such as lockdowns and facemasks.

Related Topics

Young Brazil March December 2020 All

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

1 hour ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

2 hours ago

EU, UK Agree on Opening of Bloc's Diplomatic Missi ..

24 minutes ago

Merkel, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Syria, ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.