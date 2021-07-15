COVID-19 Deaths in Africa Increase by 43% Over Week - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday reported a 43% week-on-week surge in coronavirus-linked deaths across Africa, accounting for 6,273 fatal cases and almost reaching the January record of 6,294 fatalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday reported a 43% week-on-week surge in coronavirus-linked deaths across Africa, accounting for 6,273 fatal cases and almost reaching the January record of 6,294 fatalities.

"Deaths have climbed steeply for the past five weeks. This is a clear warning sign that hospitals in the most impacted countries are reaching a breaking point. Under-resourced health systems in countries are facing dire shortages of the health workers, supplies, equipment and infrastructure needed to provide care to severely ill COVID-19 patients," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, said in a statement.

Registered deaths in Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zambia made up 83% of the death toll.

WHO added the current surge in virus infections was likely to beat all previous records. As of Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases topped six million, the statement read, adding that the gap from four million to five million infections in Africa was filled within three months.

The spike in infections is associated with public discouragement regarding the health restrictions and the spread of new coronavirus variants, with the Delta strain identified in 21 African nations, the Alpha mutation found in 35 countries, and the Beta variant observed in 30 states of the continent.

Regarding the scarcity of intensive care unit beds and medical oxygen equipment, the key health priority for the continent is to boost oxygen production and critical care capacities, as well as arrange the work of medical staff.

Moreover, it is vital to establish equitable vaccine rollout across African nations, the organization noted, adding that only 18 million people or 1.5% of the whole African population have been fully vaccinated so far. However, with new shots expected to be delivered in the coming weeks, the vaccination drive will speed up.