COVID-19 deaths in Bulgaria exceed 700

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 702 after 10 patients died in the past 24 hours, official figures showed on Thursday morning.

According to the country's health ministry, the number of confirmed infections has reached 17,435, up 122 from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 177 people have recovered from the disease in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 12,474, the ministry said.

Currently, 753 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 60 in intensive care units, it added.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 death on March 11.