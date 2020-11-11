UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Deaths In Colombia Surpass 33,000

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:31 PM

COVID-19 deaths in Colombia surpass 33,000

The number of COVID-19 infections in Colombia has reached 1,156,675, with 7,612 new cases registered in a 24-hour span, Colombian health authorities said Tuesday

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 infections in Colombia has reached 1,156,675, with 7,612 new cases registered in a 24-hour span, Colombian health authorities said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 174 more deaths were reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 33,148, the authorities said, adding that 1,059,237 people have so far recovered from the disease.

On Tuesday, the Colombian Health Ministry announced that the country has an agreement with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to buy COVID-19 vaccines and to begin vaccinating Colombians in 2021.

It added that the vaccine will be free of charge and will be distributed first among the most vulnerable populations.

Related Topics

Buy Colombia From Agreement

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

36 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

41 minutes ago

Bulgarian PM refuses to lockdown despite record CO ..

55 seconds ago

South Korean President to Hold Phone Talks With Jo ..

56 seconds ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

51 minutes ago

Nation pays tribute to 'legend playback singer A N ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.