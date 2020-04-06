COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Rise to 4,758, Number of Cases Exceeds 130,600 - Cuomo

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has increased to 4,758 and the number of people who have tested positive for the virus has increased to 130,689, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We lost a number of New Yorkers - 4,758, which is up from 4,159," Cuomo said.

The governor added that out of the 130,689 residents who have contracted the virus, 16,837 people are currently hospitalized, including 4,504 who are undergoing treatment in intensive care units.