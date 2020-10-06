UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Deaths In South Africa Exceed 17,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:18 PM

South Africa recorded 40 new COVID-19 related deaths late Monday, bringing the total number fatalities nationwide to 17,016, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced

JOHANNESBURG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) South Africa recorded 40 new COVID-19 related deaths late Monday, bringing the total number fatalities nationwide to 17,016, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

Mkhize extended his condolences to the loved ones of those who passed on and thanked the health workers who had treated the deceased.

He also announced that 926 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours after some 10,714 people were tested for COVID-19.

The country's top health official said at least 4.2 million people have been tested since the virus was first detected in the country six months ago.

"Our recoveries now stand at 615,584, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%,'' he added.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in Africa and is the 10th most affected country globally.

