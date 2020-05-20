COVID-19 Deaths Slightly Rising in New York State, But Other Indicators Hopeful - Cuomo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of deaths in New York State from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increased slightly on Tuesday compared with the day before, but the other indicators on the pandemic were positive, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The number of deaths is not down, but up a little bit," Cuomo said, adding that "the overall direction is right" of the other indicators on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

New York State recorded 112 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, a slight increase on the 105 deaths reported for Monday, Cuomo said.

In mid-April the death rates were running at above 500 a day, Cuomo noted.

"Numbers are heading in the right direction. Hospitalizations are down and the number of new cases is down, but it was a long road," Cuomo said.

New York State has recorded 61,886 people as having recovered from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.